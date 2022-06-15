164-acre property with ties to the Alamo for sale in Spring Branch

A 164-acre equestrian estate with ties to the Alamo is now for sale.

Indian Creek Farm is located in Spring Branch, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Austin, according to KSAT. The property is listed for $11,995,000 and features multiple barns, a four-car garage, 18 horse stalls, a pool and more.

KSAT says a portion of the farm contains land granted to Erastus "Deaf" Smith, a Texan who received it for his service as a courier. It is said that Smith was delivering a letter from William Barret Travis to Sam Houston when The Alamo fell in 1836.

A cottage on the property, the Kabelmacher House, was built in 1887 and is on the national register as a historic designation. There is also a 5,000 square foot, three bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home on the farm that was built in 1997, says KSAT.

