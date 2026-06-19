Man kills himself, estranged wife during San Antonio standoff that injured officer

The Brief A man killed himself and his estranged wife after storming into a San Antonio home, according to police. Police said that before the murder-suicide, the man had barricaded himself inside the house with his estranged wife and two children. A San Antonio police officer was shot during the incident, officials said.



A man and his estranged wife are dead after a standoff that injured a San Antonio police officer, according to authorities.

What we know:

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers were called to a home on the city’s north side about noon regarding a shooting.

McManus said that the man shot his way into the home of his estranged wife and two children before barricading himself inside.

According to the chief, an officer was shot after responding to the scene.

Officers later entered the home and found the man and his estranged wife dead, McManus said. The children, who are between the ages of 10 and 12, were uninjured.

The wounded officer, a seven-year veteran of the department, is undergoing surgery, the chief said. No vital organs were hit.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man, his estranged wife and the officer who was injured have not been released.