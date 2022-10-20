San Antonio Spurs turn 50 with new H-E-B ice cream, sweepstakes

This year is the 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs and H-E-B is celebrating with a new ice cream and a sweepstakes.

H-E-B announced Thursday that it has launched a new limited-edition Spurs Creamy Creations flavor called Courtside Chocolate Crunch, a chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate rice crispy crunchies and chocolate swirl.

Available in half-gallons and pints, the ice cream is made in San Antonio and will be available throughout south and cental Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo and surrounding areas. The black, silver and gold packaging is designed by H-E-B partner Nick Garza and is inspired by the Spurs' storied history and includes icons of championship rings, the Spurs logo, and the Spurs Coyote.

In addition to the new flavor, H-E-B is launching a sweepstakes to give fans a chance to win a whole slate of prizes, including four pairs of custom H-E-B and Creamy Creations leather sneakers designed by San Antonio artist Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co.

One design features the iconic H-E-B red along the top stamped with Texas shapes and white along the sides. The other design has the same imagery and graphics as the H-E-B Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch package design. Both will include the H-E-B logo on the tongue and 50th anniversary logo on the back.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One custom sneaker design features the iconic H-E-B red along the top stamped with Texas shapes and white along the sides. (H-E-B)

Prize packs include:

Grand prize: custom H-E-B Creamy Creations sneakers, courtside seats and parking pass to Spurs' Dec. 12 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a year's supply of H-E-B Creamy Creations

First prize: custom H-E-B Creamy Creations sneakers, a signed San Antonio Spurs jersey and a $500 H-E-B gift card

Second prize: custom H-E-B Creamy Creations sneakers and a $200 H-E-B gift card

Third prize: custom H-E-B Creamy Creations sneakers and a $100 H-E-B gift card

Fans can enter the sweepstakes until Nov. 17 for a chance to win. Four winners will be chosen at random and will be notified via email by Nov. 21. There’s no purchase necessary to enter, and only Texas residents who are age 18 and older are eligible.

Additionally, ahead of the 2022-23 season, H-E-B will roll out a digital video series, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell. The season’s first video will go online this week.

As they’re released throughout the year, fans can catch all videos in the series on H-E-B’s YouTube page and its other social media platforms.