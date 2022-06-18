San Antonio Symphony to dissolve after board, union fail to strike labor deal

The San Antonio Symphony will soon be no more after a unanimous vote from its board of directors.

The board announced the dissolution June 16 and said it will file for chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"The assets of the symphony now lie in the hands of a trustee who will liquidate them, pay what creditors remains, and close the doors," the board said in a statement on its website.

The decision comes on the heels of an ongoing strike from symphony musicians that began in September 2021 after an impasse was declared in contract negotiations between the symphony and the musicians union.

Both sides struggled to strike a deal that offers competitive wages while also addressing the symphony’s financial struggles that have persisted for years.

"While its very sad that such a proud organization with such a long history has ended in this way, the intent of the founders of the Symphony Society of San Antonio will be carried forward by the musicians," Mary Ellen Goree, the musicians’ negotiating committee chair, said.

The San Antonio Symphony has been around since 1939.