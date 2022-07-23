San Gabriel Fire: 500-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill 75% contained

The San Gabriel wildfire in Liberty Hill is still estimated to be 500 acres and is currently 75% contained as Sunday evening, officials say.

Texas A&M Forest Service says that Sunday's main goal "is to hold the northern edge of the fire where dozer line was established last night" as well as having crews "work to build fireline on the south edge."

Twenty-two agencies are responding to the fire on Tower Road, including the Liberty Hill Fire Department, Travis County STAR Flight and the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, four large airtankers and three fire bosses.

Texas A&M Forest Service says that aviation is dropping water and retardant to slow the progression of the fire. Officials say the fire has been stopped at FM 3405 and there is no threat of it crossing the highway.

Officials say the fire is essentially split in half with the south side still very active and the north side more contained.

A map of the perimeter of the San Gabriel Fire as of 9 a.m. July 24

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials say it started in the 2200 block of Tower Road and moved northeast.

Everyone within a two-mile radius was evacuated. So far 200 homes were evacuated, says Williamson County Emergency Services. Santa Rita Middle School was set up a shelter for those being evacuated and their pets. However, all evacuees were allowed to return home Saturday night.

Officials reported Saturday night that so far there have been no deaths or loss of structures.

Lake Georgetown was evacuated and firefighter planes were landing on the water according to eyewitness videos sent to FOX 7 Austin.

The Georgetown Fire Department confirmed that the entire Lake Georgetown area has been closed for public access, meaning no one should be on the trails or on the lake itself. Residents are asked to remain clear of the area until further notice as it is considered highly dangerous due to airborne fire suppression assets and ongoing groundwork.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.