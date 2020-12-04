San Marcos Animal Shelter hopes to match 120 pets to fur-ever homes

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is hoping to send 120 pets to their fur-ever homes for the holiday season.

The shelter is offering an adoption special of $20 for all adoption-ready pets through Dec. 22.

“Our staff loves our animals and has set a goal of sending 120 pets to their forever homes before the Christmas holiday,” said Animal Shelter Supervisor Christie Banduch in a release. “We hope that anyone who has been thinking about adding a new four-legged family member to their household will let us assist in finding their perfect match from the many cats and dogs currently available.”

The shelter says all adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Staff is not currently placing any holds on adoptable animals over the phone or via email.

Those interested in adopting can view animals available for adoption online.

The shelter says that starting on Dec. 7, the adoption center will be closing at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, but accommodations will be made when necessary and upon request. The Intake and Reclaiming office hours are from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional adoption information, contact the Animal Shelter at 512.805.2657 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov. For information on fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov.

