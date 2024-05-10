Central Texas weather: San Marcos CISD delays school

San Marcos CISD is delaying the start of school by two hours Friday after severe storms moved through the area Thursday night.

In a letter to parents, the district said the decision was necessary due to power outages in the area, possible building damage and unknown road conditions due to debris.

San Marcos CISD staff have been assessing the campuses since Thursday night and will collaborate with city officials on it Friday morning to make sure students and staff are safe when they return to campus.

SMCISD campus hours on Friday, May 10: