San Marcos COVID-19 test site moved to Rattler Stadium

The City of San Marcos has relocated this week's free walk-up COVID-19 testing site. The free walk-up testing had been originally set to go on at San Marcos High School but it will now take place at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium, which is located at the intersection of SH 123 and Monterrey Oak.

Participants should enter the stadium from this intersection.

The event offers walk-up testing only, so drivers must be prepared to park and exit vehicles for testing. Masks are required for everyone testing and will be provided for those who need them. It's advised to bring items such as an umbrella to shield against the sun as lines are expected.

Officials also note that participants planning on being tested must not eat or drink anything 30 minutes prior to the test. This is an oral swab test. All attendees are also required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Testing will continue to be offered daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this week through Thursday, July 16.

The testing is made possible by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Army National Guard in collaboration with the Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management.

For more information on testing sites, you can go here.

