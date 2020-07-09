San Marcos entering Stage 1 drought restrictions
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos has announced they will be entering Stage 1 drought restrictions on Sunday, July 14.
The restrictions come as a response to dropping aquifer levels. Stage 1 is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 660 feet above mean sea level (msl). The city says on Thursday. July 9 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 659.8 feet and the daily reading was 658.1 feet.
“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” said Tom Taggart, Director of the Public Services Department. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”
Stage 1 drought restrictions include:
- Sprinklers are limited to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by address.
- Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.
- At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces, and foundation watering to one day per week.
- Wasting water is prohibited.
- Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.
You can find out more about the Stage-1 drought restrictions here.