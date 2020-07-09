San Marcos entering Stage 1 drought restrictions

The City of San Marcos has announced they will be entering Stage 1 drought restrictions on Sunday, July 14.

The restrictions come as a response to dropping aquifer levels. Stage 1 is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 660 feet above mean sea level (msl). The city says on Thursday. July 9 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 659.8 feet and the daily reading was 658.1 feet.

RELATED: Texas Game Wardens conduct safety checks on more than 11,000 vessels over July 4th weekend

“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” said Tom Taggart, Director of the Public Services Department. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”

Stage 1 drought restrictions include:

Sprinklers are limited to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by address.

Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces, and foundation watering to one day per week.

Wasting water is prohibited.

Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

You can find out more about the Stage-1 drought restrictions here.