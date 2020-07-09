Austin City Council discussing possible new COVID-19 rules

Austin City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers and possibly set new rules to protect the community.

The meeting comes as coronavirus cases surge in Central Texas and public health officials consider asking the city to move to Stage 5 restrictions to keep people safe.

City officials will talk about enforcement and possible penalties for businesses not compliant with protecting customers.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has been floating the idea of a possible 35-day shutdown as well but Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that Mayor Adler should stay away from the idea of another shutdown and focus on enforcing rules that are currently in place.

Dr. Mark Escott met with University of Texas modelers yesterday to decided about moving to Stage 5 but he stressed that the trajectory of the situation is up to people to keep each other safe.

In an open letter, Governor Abbott said he's happy to hear Austin City Council is considering taking steps toward more enforcement at today's special called meeting.

