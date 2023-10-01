San Marcos police investigating homicide; victim identified, no suspect in custody

San Marcos police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Cops were called to Highway 123 between Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

San Marcos police said the homicide was a shooting; the victim was 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson.

The road was closed for about an hour as police searched for the suspect.

CRIME COVERAGE

There's still no word on whether an arrest was made.