San Marcos police investigating homicide; victim identified, no suspect in custody
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
Cops were called to Highway 123 between Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
San Marcos police said the homicide was a shooting; the victim was 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson.
The road was closed for about an hour as police searched for the suspect.
CRIME COVERAGE
- 1 dead after apparent homicide in north Austin; police investigating
- Austin police searching for bank robbery suspect
- Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect who may be in Austin area
There's still no word on whether an arrest was made.