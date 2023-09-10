San Marcos man struck, killed on I-35 in Kyle: police

The Kyle Police Department is looking for a vehicle suspecting of striking and killing a man on I-35 on Labor Day.

Police responded to the 23000 block of I-35 around 5 p.m. Sept 4 in response to reports of a man lying in the grassy median.

Officers found the body of 57-year-old Lamar Shane Garwood of San Marcos shortly after arriving at the scene. Garwood's body had extensive injuries, police say.

An investigation shows that Garwood was walking along the frontage road when he was hit by a passing vehicle, which police say continued south towards San Marcos.

Investigators are looking for a white sedan with damage to the driver's side bumper and head/fog light. Anyone with any information is asked to contact KPD Sgt. Keith Congdon at 512-201-4385 or by email. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app.

This is an ongoing investigation.