Off-duty Kyle police officer shot in San Marcos released from the hospital

The off-duty Kyle police officer shot in San Marcos over the weekend has been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

The officer was shot while working as a courtesy officer at a San Marcos apartment complex early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The officer had approached a man and a woman outside of one of the buildings of the complex to investigate gunshots he had heard.

The man, 22-year-old Joseph Sifuentes, pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the officer, firing at least two shots and hitting the officer once.

Sifuentes was arrested by San Marcos police after they arrived at the scene. He was charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said he is "extremely grateful for the quick arrival of San Marcos Hays County EMS and the swift response of the San Marcos Police Department in locating the suspect and making an arrest."