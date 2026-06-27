San Marcos officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead

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The Brief A male suspect is dead following a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer Friday night at a local apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on State Highway 123; no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased or the involved officers, and the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown.



Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a male suspect dead Friday night at a San Marcos apartment complex, authorities said.

San Marcos officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of State Highway 123.

The suspect died as a result of the shooting. No other injuries to officers or bystanders were reported.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and further details regarding what led to the shooting, the identity of the deceased, or the officers involved are not being released at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division is on the scene and leading a concurrent investigation into the incident alongside local authorities.