San Marcos officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a male suspect dead Friday night at a San Marcos apartment complex, authorities said.
San Marcos officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of State Highway 123.
The suspect died as a result of the shooting. No other injuries to officers or bystanders were reported.
Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and further details regarding what led to the shooting, the identity of the deceased, or the officers involved are not being released at this time.
The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division is on the scene and leading a concurrent investigation into the incident alongside local authorities.
The Source: Information in this article is from the San Marcos Police Department.