TxDOT urges drivers to reduce speeds, eliminate distractions near campuses and bus stops

The Brief Drivers are being urged to eliminate distractions and reduce speeds around school campuses and bus routes Last year, TxDOT said school zone crashes increased Local law enforcement agencies across Central Texas will increase patrols in active school zones to enforce speed limits and hands-free cell phone laws during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up hours throughout the academic year



As Central Texas students head back to the classroom this week, state transportation officials are urging drivers to eliminate distractions and reduce speed around local campuses and bus routes.

By the numbers:

Traffic crashes in Texas school zones increased 12% from 2024 to 2025, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation. Distracted driving and speeding were cited as the primary contributing factors to the surge in incidents.

"In 2025, there were 877 traffic crashes in Texas school zones," said Antonio Lujan, a spokesman for TxDOT's Austin District. "There were also over 2,000 collisions involving school buses across the state."

Dig deeper:

Under Texas law, motorists traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop when a school bus activates its flashing red lights or extends its stop arm. The requirement applies to all drivers unless the roadway is separated by an unpaved space or physical median.

"Remember that as soon as those lights start to flash, you need to stop unless there is a median in a divided roadway," Lujan said. "So if you're on the other side of the median, you can continue to proceed and drive."

On undivided roadways, drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion, the flashing lights turn off, or the bus driver signals that it is safe to proceed. Passing a stopped school bus carries a fine of up to $1,250 for a first-time offense, while repeat violations can lead to driver's license suspensions and potential criminal charges if an injury occurs.

What you can do:

TxDOT officials are also encouraging parents to review pedestrian and bicycle safety rules with students before the school year begins.

"When it comes to school buses and the children are getting off of the bus, it's always important for them to cross the street in front of the bus and not behind it, because that way the school bus driver can keep an eye on them and can also help indicate when it's safe to cross," Lujan said.

For students walking or riding bikes to campus, officials advise using sidewalks whenever available.

"If there's not one, it's best to walk on the left side of the street facing traffic," Lujan said.

Additional state recommendations for student safety include:

Crossing streets only at designated intersections or marked crosswalks.

Making direct eye contact with drivers before stepping off the curb.

Putting away mobile devices and headphones while walking or biking.

Wearing protective helmets when riding bicycles or scooters.

The outreach effort is part of TxDOT's ongoing "Be Safe, Drive Smart" initiative.

Local law enforcement agencies across Central Texas will increase patrols in active school zones to enforce speed limits and hands-free cell phone laws during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up hours throughout the academic year.