San Marcos opens applications for CDBG funding to support projects benefiting low income residents

The City of San Marcos opened applications for the annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program on March 27.

According to the city, approximately $750,000 is available to support eligible projects and program administration that primarily benefits low-to-moderate income residents in San Marcos.

Projects are eligible for CDBG funding if they satisfy a national CDBG program objective and address one or more of the priority needs designated by the city- affordable housing, public services, or public facilities.

The application for funding is available to public or private non-profit agencies, public housing authorities, City of San Marcos departments or other government agencies only. Applications from individuals in need of personal housing or other financial assistance are not being accepted as part of this process, according to the city.

Applications can be downloaded here. Completed applications must be submitted to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

The City of San Marcos is hosting a workshop targeted to members of the public at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the public library. The workshop will provide stakeholders with an overview of the CDBG program and the annual application process. To attend the workshop virtually, click here.

