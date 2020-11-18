San Marcos police looking for suspect in home invasion

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a home invasion suspect.

SMPD says that officers responded to a home invasion at The Grove at San Marcos student apartment complex on E. River Ridge Parkway on Nov. 17.

SMPD says the suspect and an unknown driver arrived at and departed the apartment complex in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows. (San Marcos Police Department)

Just after noon, an unidentified suspect kicked in the front door of an occupied apartment at the complex and proceeded to open bedroom doors, finding a woman inside one of the bedrooms. The intruder pointed a handgun at her for a short period before exiting the apartment, says SMPD.

The victim and a witness described the suspect as a black male approximately 6'2" wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask.

SMPD says the suspect and an unknown driver arrived at and departed the apartment complex in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows. The Impala has an obvious dent on the hood just above the front grill on the vehicle. Following the incident, the Impala fled southbound on IH-35 in the direction of New Braunfels and/or San Antonio.

The armed offender and the driver have not been found and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Aubry at 512.753.2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

