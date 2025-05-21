San Marcos residents react to possible fee for out-of-town visitors who float the river

The Brief San Marcos is considering charging out-of-town visitors an access fee to float the river The city would only charge visitors from out-of-town on the weekends and holidays The proposed access fee is $25 per group, which is up to 10 people of any age, or $5 per person



The City of San Marcos might start charging out-of-town visitors an access fee to the riverfront parks.

It is a concept that was brought up in a Tuesday work session.

Possible San Marcos river floating fee

The backstory:

The city said it wants to generate revenue and offset the rise in costs for security and maintenance of the parks.

"I mean, this is a beautiful park," said Gilbert Garcia. "I hate to see people trash it, so I wouldn't be against that."

The city would only charge visitors from out-of-town on the weekends and holidays.

"Our park ambassadors would staff the access points. We will not staff those access points traditionally Monday through Thursday," the city said.

According to the data collected by the city, 70% of weekend riverfront park visitors are visitors.

"I think community is a very important thing to me," said Toby Nzekwu. "I think people, honestly, from Dallas, Austin, Houston, I think everyone should merge and be like a big community. I think that's better."

If the city decides to implement the plan, they discussed having resident river passes for people to use to get in for free.

"Our proposed access fee for out-of-town visitors is $25 per group, which is up to 10 people of any age, or $5 per individual, anyone age six or older," the city said.

The other side:

"I think that's a bad idea just because it brings less people in the community," said Bouba Seck.

What's next:

No action has been taken by the city council.

If they decide to move forward with the idea, there would be an opportunity for community input before voting on the matter.