City of San Marcos to hold community clean up May 14
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos will be hosting its last community clean up event until September this weekend.
Residents can bring bulky waste and other materials to the collection site behind the San Marcos Regional Animal Center on Saturday May 14 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The event is open to San Marcos residential garbage and multifamily recycling customers. Residents wishing to drop off bulky waste must provide a copy of their City utility bill and unload their material at the site.
Residents are advised to come early as once the roll-offs are full, staff cannot accept additional material. The city is encouraging residents to donate materials in good condition to local nonprofits or secondhand stores.
What will be accepted:
- Furniture
- Lumber
- Doors & windows
- Mattresses & box springs
- Appliances & electronics
- Exercise equipment
- Scrap metal & tires
- Household hazardous waste, including paint, weed killers, pesticides, drain cleaners, degreasers, used gas & oil, batteries, cell phones, fluorescent lights, medical sharps, and used cooking oil
- Yard waste
What will not be accepted:
- Commercial waste
- Rock
- Dirt & sod
- Vehicles
- Boats
- Trailers
Residents are asked to please keep yard waste separate from other materials.