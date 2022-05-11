City of San Marcos to hold community clean up May 14

The City of San Marcos will be hosting its last community clean up event until September this weekend.

Residents can bring bulky waste and other materials to the collection site behind the San Marcos Regional Animal Center on Saturday May 14 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The event is open to San Marcos residential garbage and multifamily recycling customers. Residents wishing to drop off bulky waste must provide a copy of their City utility bill and unload their material at the site.

Residents are advised to come early as once the roll-offs are full, staff cannot accept additional material. The city is encouraging residents to donate materials in good condition to local nonprofits or secondhand stores.

What will be accepted:

Furniture

Lumber

Doors & windows

Mattresses & box springs

Appliances & electronics

Exercise equipment

Scrap metal & tires

Household hazardous waste, including paint, weed killers, pesticides, drain cleaners, degreasers, used gas & oil, batteries, cell phones, fluorescent lights, medical sharps, and used cooking oil

Yard waste

What will not be accepted:

Commercial waste

Rock

Dirt & sod

Vehicles

Boats

Trailers

Advertisement

Residents are asked to please keep yard waste separate from other materials.