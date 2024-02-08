City cracks down on pollution in San Marcos River
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos is cracking down on people who pollute the river.
The San Marcos River is a popular place to go tubing during the summer months.
A new city ordinance makes it unlawful to fail to secure ice chests while on the river.
No one will be allowed to have a cooler larger than 30 quarts.
Anyone found in violation could be slapped with a $500 fine.