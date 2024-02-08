Expand / Collapse search

City cracks down on pollution in San Marcos River

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos is cracking down on people who pollute the river.

The San Marcos River is a popular place to go tubing during the summer months.

A new city ordinance makes it unlawful to fail to secure ice chests while on the river.

Georgetown dumps wastewater into San Gabriel

Williamson County residents are concerned after over a million gallons of rainwater and wastewater went into the San Gabriel River in Georgetown.

MORE STORIES:

No one will be allowed to have a cooler larger than 30 quarts. 

Anyone found in violation could be slapped with a $500 fine.