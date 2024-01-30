Teen dies after falling in open quarry pit trying to flee San Marcos police

A teen is dead after falling into an open quarry pit trying to flee from San Marcos police, the city said.

The City of San Marcos said on Jan. 30, in the early morning hours, officers spotted a Hyundai in San Marcos. Preliminary information suggested the car was stolen and occupied by two teen suspects from San Antonio.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver fled south on I-35.

SMPD officers engaged in pursuit and were assisted by New Braunfels police after crossing into New Braunfels city limits.

The suspect's vehicle left the interstate and traveled down a gravel road and into a rock quarry in Comal County, crashing into a boulder. Two people then ran from the vehicle, the city said.

The driver was caught by New Braunfels police. The passenger fled toward an open quarry pit and died after falling about 70 feet.

Both suspects were teens. The identification of the teen who died is still pending, and next of kin has yet to be notified.

According to the city, early information indicated the suspects broke into at least one vehicle while in San Marcos. Three stolen firearms and two pieces of stolen body armor were recovered from the scene.

The San Marcos Police Department and the Texas Rangers are conducting concurrent investigations.