School bus drops into sink hole; Hays CISD says no one hurt

The Brief Hays CISD bus drops into sink hole No one hurt



Hays Consolidated Independent School District says one of its buses dropped into a sink hole.

The backstory:

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posted about the incident on social media.

It happened to HCISD bus 2251 on Dove Lane Road.

Two students were on board and no one was hurt.

Judge Becerra says the cause of the sink hole was a water line burst.