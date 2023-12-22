School bus incident being investigated by Smithville ISD, police

Smithville Independent School District and the Smithville Police Department are investigating an incident involving the high school's basketball team.

Several parents contacted FOX 7 Austin saying that something happened on a school bus early in December and that it was "sexual" in nature.

In a statement, Smithville ISD Superintendent Cheryl Burns said,

"Smithville ISD and the Smithville Police Department are currently investigating allegations of an incident involving several Smithville High School basketball players that occurred on the bus earlier this month."

"The District is working actively with our families to ensure that any students who engaged in misconduct receive the due process they are entitled and disciplinary consequences as appropriate."