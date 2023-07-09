Scorching temperatures impact Central Texans

Scorching temperatures in Austin drew a number of residents to cooling centers and pools Sunday.

"It’s hot, hot for sure, I mean I am dying every single day. I’m just happy to get a little A/C when I can," said resident Sean Kennedy.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 104 degrees Sunday, with a heat advisory in full effect that could possibly continue through Thursday.

"Ugh, I hate it. I hate it. I'm just trying to get enough sun a day so that I am not sweating every time I step outside," said Kennedy.

The city of Austin has designated more than a dozen public facilities to help those in the area beat the heat.

"Oh yeah great benefit to the city, definitely one hundred percent. You have got to make sure people are able to cool down, drinking enough water not getting dehydrated, being able to have a good fun day in the summer heat," said Kennedy.

"I think it provides people with a place to go to after they get a good sweat in. You know just walking up and down the steps you are sweating all the time. I think cooling places are great for people to go," said resident Patrick Schulteis.

According to the CDC, more than 700 people die from the heat every year in the United States, and you should stay hydrated, cool, and informed if you plan on being outdoors.

