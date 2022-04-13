The Scout Guide Austin celebrates local businesses, entrepreneurs

The Scout Guide is a city guide for locals that is created by locals. It's dedicated to sharing stories and the passions of people in a city and helps connect readers to area businesses.

Editions of The Scout Guide can be found in cities all across the U.S. including Texas cities like Dallas and Houston. Each guide is produced by local editors/owners on an annual basis and feature independently owned businesses and business owners that both locals and travelers should know about.

After a year of scouting, the 9th volume of The Scout Guide Austin is being released.

