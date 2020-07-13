Sean Mannix turns down Burnet Police Chief position

Former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix has turned down the same position in Burnet, Burnet's Mayor Crista Bromley has confirmed. Mannix had been set to be sworn in today.

There had been controversy over Mannix taking over the position over his handling of the Greg Kelley case. Many of Kelley's supporters had planned to protest at Burnet City Hall and the Burnet Police Department station today.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Former Leander High School football star Kelley had been convicted of two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child back in 2014 and served three years of a 25-year sentence before the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction In November 2019.

RELATED: Greg Kelley exonerated by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Kelley was released on bond in 2017 after he was granted a Writ of Habeas Corpus hearing where his attorney and the Texas Rangers presented new evidence. That evidence included two additional possible suspects who had not been previously investigated for the crimes.

Advertisement

The Court of Criminal Appeals in their ruling said that the Cedar Park police's investigation was "bare bones."

RELATED: Greg Kelley’s mother, supporters ask City Council to hold Cedar Park police accountable for ‘negligent’ investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.