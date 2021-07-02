Search continues for 7-month-old abducted by mother without consent in Ennis, leading to Amber Alert

article

The search continues for a 7-month-old boy who was abducted by his mother without consent Thursday, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

Ennis police said the infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, was taken by his biological mother, 20-year-old Faith Reid.

"Technically both parents have equal custody right now, but because the father had custody of the child, he is the primary caregiver at that point. It's evident that he had been caring for the child for a while," Ennis PD Interim Chief David Anthony said.

Police fear the infant may be in grave danger.

"That’s all my life, is about my baby. They took the one thing that matters most in this world to me. They have no idea," the boy’s father, Joey Ramirez, said.

Reid was reportedly with 25-year-old Marcus Nast Thursday morning, when they went into a home in the 900 block of Shawnee and took Miguel.

"While I was in the restroom, I heard somebody, basically, crash into my house. I didn’t know what it was at first. After I heard that loud bang, I heard somebody say nobody’s home, nobody’s home," Joey recalled.

Miguel’s father followed them out of the house, and he said Nast pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

"And I was chasing him, we got to his truck, to his vehicle where he parked. We started fighting and I guess he dropped his pocket knife and pulled out a gun," Joey said. "When he pulled out his gun, he pointed it at me with both hands and told me if I don’t back off, he’s going to shoot me."

They left the scene in a white Ford F-150, possibly an extended cab, with the license plate GRD-5538.

Police said both parents currently have custody of Miguel, but Joey is his primary caregiver.

Family members said Reid hasn’t been involved in the child’s life for months.

"She already went to the extreme, I don’t know how much more she has in her, what else she’s going to try to do," Joey said.

Police said they’ve checked Reid’s last known addresses in Fort Worth and Arlington, with no luck, but they continue to follow leads.

"She needs to just turn herself in, because everybody's worried about him, his whole family's worried about him. He had no clothes on, he had a diaper, that's it. She has no food, she has no - nothing for him," Joey said.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in the investigation.

"I come to this empty home, everything just feels empty and gone," Joey said. "He was the life in that house, now he’s gone. I don’t hear his little laugh."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ennis PD at (972) 875-4462.