Search for driver after pedestrian stuck, killed in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly collision in South Austin.

According to police, officers responded to the 5600 block of West Gate Boulevard for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle around 12:26 a.m. on Monday, March 14. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they died.

The vehicle left the scene heading southeast on West Gate Blvd, according to police.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a Red Sedan sports car.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

