Search for driver who struck, killed pedestrian on Research Boulevard

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a driver who killed a pedestrian on Research Boulevard.

Oscar Carreon Valdez, 35, was outside of his vehicle inspecting it from a previous crash, when he was struck and killed, according to police. Valdez was reportedly struck in the 8000 block of southbound Research Boulevard in North Austin around 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, January 23.

The unknown driver left the scene after striking him.

According to police, Valdez was struck by a gray Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle reportedly has damage to the front of the passenger side and is missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

