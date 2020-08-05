Search for runaway 15-year-old teenager from Kyle

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a runaway teenager from Kyle. 15-year-old Saria Austin Ortiz has refused to come home and is believed to be staying with relatives or friends in the Kyle or Austin area.

Anyone found harboring Saria could face potential criminal charges.

According to HCSO, Saria left her residence near Bonanza Street in Kyle, Texas on foot without permission on Saturday, July 18. Saria has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office. She is approximately 5’0” and 150 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO-2051559. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.