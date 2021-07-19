Search for suspect spray-painting graffiti in Wimberley parks

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who has spray-painted graffiti in numerous places in Wimberley.

According to the sheriff's office, this has happened multiple times between July 2020 to the present date in the early morning hours on weekends in Wimberley parks as well as walking trails and property in Hays County parks.

Some of the things the person has painted are: "TRUMP WON", "SENILE JOE", "DEMENTIA JOE", and "LIBS SUCK." The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 6 foot tall, 175 pounds, with short hair, possibly wearing a face mask, shorts, and a boonie-style hat, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman at benjamin.gieselaman@co.hays.tx.us, or by phone at (512) 393-7803 and refer to case number HCSO 2021-41910. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the new Hays County Sheriff's Office mobile app available on the Apple store or Google Play store.

