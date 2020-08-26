Search for suspects who burglarized 13 vehicles in Georgetown

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects who burglarized 13 vehicles in Georgetown. The burglaries happened in the Parkside at Mayfield Ranch and Rancho Sienna neighborhoods between midnight and 6 a.m. on August 22-25.

Officials say that suspects are believed to be Hispanic males between the ages of 14-19. They were seen wearing dark clothes and hoodies.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance video of one of the burglaries.

If you have any information or additional surveillance video with suspicious activity during this timeframe, officials ask that you report it at 512-943-1300.