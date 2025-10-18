Search for missing swimmer in Lake Travis

The Brief Swimmer goes missing in Lake Travis on October 17 Officials say the incident has shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission



The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the search for a missing swimmer in Lake Travis is now a recovery mission.

The backstory:

TCSO says that the 911 call came in at around 6:09 p.m. on October 17 about a swimmer missing.

Multiple agencies participated in the search for the swimmer, who was only been identified as a man in his 40s.

TCSO says the incident shifted from rescue to a recovery mission at around 6:59 p.m.

What's next:

TCSO Lake Patrol resumed its search today after ending when night fell on October 17.

Deputies are currently conducting sonar searches.

They are searching a large area that is 40 to 155 feet deep.