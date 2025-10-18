Search for missing swimmer in Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the search for a missing swimmer in Lake Travis is now a recovery mission.
The backstory:
TCSO says that the 911 call came in at around 6:09 p.m. on October 17 about a swimmer missing.
Multiple agencies participated in the search for the swimmer, who was only been identified as a man in his 40s.
TCSO says the incident shifted from rescue to a recovery mission at around 6:59 p.m.
What's next:
TCSO Lake Patrol resumed its search today after ending when night fell on October 17.
Deputies are currently conducting sonar searches.
They are searching a large area that is 40 to 155 feet deep.
The Source: Information from Travis County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Dark.