Texas authorities use horse, canine teams to search for escaped inmate

The search continues for an inmate who assaulted a bus driver and escaped while on the way to a medical appointment in Leon County on Thursday.

Video shows Texas authorities using horse and canine teams on Sunday, May 15.

Authorities are offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the capture of 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported on a bus with 15 other inmates from Gatesville, headed eastbound on Highway 7 to Huntsville Thursday afternoon. During the ride, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and allegedly stabbed the officer driving the bus in the hand with an unknown object.

The officer struggled with Lopez to keep him from getting his gun, according to FOX 26. The bus then crashed into a ditch before Lopez ran off. Another officer on the bus fired some shots at him, but it's unknown if Lopez was hit.

The other inmates remained on the bus and were not injured.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says several agencies are working together to find Lopez, who was reportedly wearing an all-white TDCJ uniform. He was last seen heading across a cow pasture west of Centerville.

If you see Gonzalo Lopez, call 911 and do not approach him as he is considered dangerous.

