Search underway for 3-year-old Texas boy reported lost in the forest

Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon who reportedly was lost in the forest.

Based on preliminary information from officials, a family came back to their home in the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 just north of the Texas Renaissance Festival after grocery shopping.

Christopher Ramirez, 3, was said to have spotted a neighbor's dog and was playing with it, authorities say. Moments later, however, he was nowhere to be found.

Several law enforcement agencies are working to help find the child including Montgomery and the Grimes Co. Sheriff's Office, DPS, Game Wardens, and at least eight fire departments like Shiro, Anderson, Navasota, Iola, Richards, and Bryan.

Sheriff Donald Sowell with Grimes Co. said there is a pond in the distance from the home, but are still in rescue mode not and not in recovery, meaning it's too early to say if he ended up in the pond.

"Hopefully he didn't make it that way but we're investigating as we speak," he said.

Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, with Mickey Mouse shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Grimes Co. Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.