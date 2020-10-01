Second wave of Texas firefighters head to California

Fire swept into California's wine country this week pushed by high winds.

The battle in one burn zone, designated as the Glass fire was documented by former Fox News reporter and Texan Adam Housley, who now lives in Napa Valley and helps with his family's winery.

"They are trying to put the spot fires out jumping from the east to west across the highway,” said Housley on a post made Tuesday.

The focus of Housley's video blog is not only the flames and falling ash but those on the fireline. Many come from other states like Texas.

"It gives you a little pride, especially with the craziness going on in the country, right now and everybody tells us how we are separated, it makes you feel good, no matter where you stand on that, it makes you feel good to see a Montana Fire truck drive by, or guys from Texas, or wherever they happen to be from, its makes you feel good as a human being but also, as a Californian that we've got each other's backs," said Housley.

Firefighters from Austin and central Texas started arriving in California last month. On Tuesday, a picture of a group of 50 Austin area firefighters was taken as another was returning home.

They're assigned to the 33-thousand acre Creek Fire and the August Complex fires, providing critical relief for California fire crews.

"They're glad we're there, we can give them a break, they will do anything for you and we will do anything for them,” said a Texas firefighter who was interviewed shortly after arriving at a California airport.

These deployments from the Lone Star State are coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service. 233 from Texas are now working the California fires. A national mutual aid agreement compensates local fire departments for the manpower and the equipment. Housley says the areas burning there are similar to parts of Texas and that certainly helps.

"We do have some steeper hills and mountains really in a lot of places, but rolling hills too with oak trees so its similar topography that you see outside of Austin, so when guys come in and gals come in form areas where they have the same kind of topography does help, they have an idea of what they are facing when it comes to that,” said Housley.

Along with the firefighters, 73 fire engines from Texas have been sent to California. They are part of strike teams. Most of that equipment was designed and purchased with grants for this kind of deployment.

