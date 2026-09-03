Security officer assaulted at Huston-Tillotson University; police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an assault of a security officer at Huston-Tillotson University.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on August 1 at 900 Chicon Street.
Officials say a man was found to be trespassing on the property of Huston-Tillotson University and a security officer attempted to escort the person off the property.
APD says that's when the man physically assaulted the security officer.
The security officer suffered minor injuries.
Dig deeper:
The suspect was seen on security camera footage after the assault and is described as a Black male last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue warm-up pants, dark sliders, and green socks.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-512-974-5245.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from September 1 news release from Austin Police Department.