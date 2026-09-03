Security officer assaulted at Huston-Tillotson University; police look for suspect

article

The Brief Austin Police Department looking for suspect in connection to assault of a security officer at Huston-Tillotson University The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on August 1



The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an assault of a security officer at Huston-Tillotson University.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on August 1 at 900 Chicon Street.

Officials say a man was found to be trespassing on the property of Huston-Tillotson University and a security officer attempted to escort the person off the property.

APD says that's when the man physically assaulted the security officer.

The security officer suffered minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was seen on security camera footage after the assault and is described as a Black male last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue warm-up pants, dark sliders, and green socks.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-512-974-5245.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.