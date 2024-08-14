Several bats in Round Rock test positive for rabies

The Round Rock Police Department's Animal Control Unit is warning the public of recent rabies tests of bats.

Police said over the past few months, several bats have tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a serious and often deadly viral disease that can affect humans.

The animal control unit gave out some safety tips:

Avoid Contact with Bats:Do not approach or handle bats. Even bats that appear healthy can carry rabies

Secure Your Home:Seal all openings in your home to prevent bats from enteringCheck for gaps or cracks around windows, doors, and rooflines.

Educate Your Family: Ensure all household members, especially children, understand the importance of avoiding contact with wild animals.

Seek Medical Attention: If you or your pets come into direct contact with a bat, seek medical attention immediately.

If you find a bat within reach of humans or pets, or inside a building, please contact the Round Rock Police Department’s Animal Control Unit at 512-218-5500.