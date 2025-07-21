Texas flooding: Several resources still available for Sandy Creek residents

The Brief Travis County is still working to help residents impacted by deadly flooding Several resources are still available for Sandy Creek residents Last week, residents and volunteers voiced their concerns about the county's response



Travis County is still working with residents who were impacted by devastating flooding during the Fourth of July weekend.

Below is a list of resources for the Sandy Creek community:

Round Mountain Baptist Church resources

The following resources are available:

Meals at noon and 5 p.m.

Showers (8 a.m. – midnight) and laundry drop-off (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Health, housing, crisis counseling, and medical support

Austin Pets Alive, American Red Cross, SBA, and FEMA are also on-site

Daniel Middle School resource center

Sandy Creek residents can get free rides to this resource center.

The following resources are available:

Meals, showers, supplies, case management, and more

Home pickup shuttle: Sandy Creek residents can call 512-693-8462 to schedule a roundtrip ride

CapMetro Shuttle Service: Now running daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Round Mountain Baptist Church, Danielson MS, the Leander Park & Ride, and H-E-B on Hero Way

Hazardous debris assessment

Starting Monday, July 21, Travis County officials will go door-to-door to look at the hazardous debris along waterways after recent flooding.

Officials ask that you move all other debris that is not hazardous to the road for curbside pickup.

If you have any questions, email tcflooddebris@traviscountytx.gov.

New pedestrian path

A new 10-foot-wide pedestrian path is open between Big Sandy Drive and Round Mountain Baptist Church.

Officials said the path will be lit up during the night.

Residents voice concern

Dig deeper:

As Central Texas begins the long road to recovery after the deadly flooding, communities are coming together to rebuild. However, questions continue to grow about the response at the county level.

"It's a warzone, it's an absolute warzone. There’s decaying matter everywhere, there's debris, there's wreckage, there are cars still in people’s backyards," said volunteer, Annette Sponseller.

Related article

Volunteer Annette Sponseller says the frustration is building and many feel the county support has been slow and unorganized.

"This community needs help. There’s hundreds of us every single day out here in the heat not going to work, getting things done for these neighbors and no officials are stepping up to help us," said Sponseller.

She stressed the need for dumpsters, heavy machinery to haul away debris, and people who know how to operate them.

"Travis County's response to this has been terrible from the start. There are stories, for forever, I could tell you of missteps in Travis County. They say they have this community center and the resource center. We’re here every day, and we’re finding we have to meet these folks where they are," said Sponseller.