Convicted sexual assaulter at large after failing to appear for sentencing

A man convicted of sexual assault is at large after he failed to appear for sentencing, says the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says that on March 28, a Travis County jury convicted 56-year-old Hai Vo of aggravated sexual assault after a three-day trial. On March 29, Vo failed to appear for the punishment phase of his trial.

There is an active warrant for his arrest and law enforcement is actively seeking to apprehend him.

The DA's office says that they had requested Vo be detained after the jury convicted him, but the request was denied.

Vo had been arrested and charged in May 2020 for an incident in January 2020.

Vo's punishment was assessed by the jury at ten years to be served at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.