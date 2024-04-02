Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing pedestrian in downtown Austin hit-and-run charged with murder: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 2, 2024 8:41pm CDT
Driver now charged with murder in hit-and-run

A man accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run in downtown Austin during SXSW is now charged with murder, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police announced new charges against the man accused of a deadly hit-and-run in downtown Austin during South by Southwest (SXSW).

According to court documents, Tyrone Thompson is now charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyrone Thompson mug shot (Austin Police Department)

On Tuesday, March 12, police saw a vehicle parked in a parking lot that they say was tied to "persons having been involved in violent crimes and narcotics," according to an arrest affidavit.

Thompson got into the driver's seat, and police tried to pull him over when they saw a broken headlight. That is when Thompson drove off running red lights and ultimately hitting two people in the crosswalk at Red River and E 7th St., court documents said.

Mother of victim killed in hit-and-run speaks out

Austin police arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run in the Entertainment District in Downtown Austin that killed one person and injured another. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak also spoke to the victim's mother. He was a young chef living in Austin.

Cody Shelton, 26, died in the crash. Shelton moved to Austin in 2016 to pursue his dream of becoming a chef.