Shane James found guilty on all charges, sentenced to life in prison

The Brief Shane James Jr found guilty of all charges Jury took only hours to reach a verdict Monday night He has been sentenced to life in prison without parole per court records



Shane James Jr, the man accused in a shooting spree in 2023, has been found guilty of all charges.

The jury began deliberations at around 5 p.m. Monday and the verdict was reached within hours.

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James was charged with two counts of capital murder of multiple persons and two counts of capital murder in the course of committing burglary of a habitation.

He has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

His trial lasted nine days, with final testimony being heard Monday.

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The Travis County District Attorney's Office says one count of capital murder of multiple persons was for the deaths of Emmanuel Pop Ba and Sabrina Rahman, and the other was for the deaths of Lauren and Katherine Short.

In Texas, capital murder of multiple persons carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

However, due to double jeopardy, James could only be sentenced on one count of capital murder involving the Shorts, so the other two charges which involved burglary of a habitation were set aside.

What they're saying:

"Our office hopes these convictions honor the victims, whose lives were tragically cut short, and support their families and other affected victims in their healing," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We are deeply grateful to our team and law enforcement partners for their tireless work on this case and for helping secure justice for the victims and their families. We also thank the jury members for ensuring James will not harm anyone else in our community."