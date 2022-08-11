Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County.

BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels.

She is described as 5'4" and 150 lbs with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

Sharon Lynn Oglesby (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Sharon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.