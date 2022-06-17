Sheriff’s deputy rescues baby skunk: 'It’s so cute!'

Some people love their jobs because no two days are the same, and a southern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy recently had a work day he'll never forget.

"You guys! It's a baby skunk!" said Olmsted County Deputy Nate Jacobson, as he documented the encounter in a video. "Oh my god, what do I do? I don't know what to do. It's so cute."

Jacobson brought the baby skunk to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

"Not doing so hot. I think he's pretty thirsty," Jacobsen said. "Anybody asking, I haven't gotten sprayed. It's worth it. Look at this thing. Oh my goodness."

The next update shows Jacobsen bottle feeding the baby skunk, with the caption, "It'll make it...Apparently it'll be taken to Roseville."

The sheriff's office says the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is joining Paws and Claws to take care of the little skunk.

Deputy Jacobsen is getting a lot of praise from both his employer and commenters online, with some people now referring to him as Deputy LePew.