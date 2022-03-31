Search for stolen Australian Shepard puppy in Georgetown

article

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the suspect who stole a 3-month-old Australian Shepard around March 21.

The sheriff's office said the puppy was stolen from a home on E State Highway 29 in Georgetown.

The victim said the pet was picked up and taken by someone in a passing dark-colored, small SUV. Similar to a 1997-2006 Honda CRV, 2000-2008 Mazda Tribune or a 2001-2007 Ford Escape, according to the sheriff's office.

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information related to this incident or can help identify or locate this suspect please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867, or online at www.wilcocrimetips.org or with our mobile app P3Tips.

If your tip leads to an arrest you may qualify for a CASH reward. All tips remain completely confidential.

