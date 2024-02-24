1 dead after shooting in Austin business park: APD

One person is dead after a shooting in a business park in central Austin, according to police.

APD says they received a call at approximately 2:11 p.m. about a disturbance in a business park in the 7800 block of Lamar Boulevard.

The business park is large, spanning from Lamar Boulevard to Guadalupe Street and Research Boulevard.

APD says the disturbance was between two individuals, and that it resulted in a shooting.

DPS, EMS, AFD and APD officials were dispatched to the scene.

They located a person at the scene who had been shot.

Despite lifesaving measures, the subject died at the scene, pronounced dead at approximately 2:34 p.m.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and they say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact APD's Homicide Tipline at 512-472-TIPS.