Weekend shooting near MLK Boulevard, I-35 stemmed from road rage altercation, affidavit states

article

The Brief Police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Gonzalez for murder. The arrest stems from an apparent road rage incident that occurred on the southbound I-35 service road near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulvard on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Adan Marez



A shooting Saturday that left one person dead in Central Austin stemmed from an apparent road rage incident between two cars, an affidavit states.

Timeline:

Austin police responded to an area near Martin Luther King Boulevard and the southbound I-35 service road just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Jail records show 21-year-old Jacob Gonzalez, Jr. was charged with murder.

An affidavit states Gonzalez told police he shot the victim, identified as Adan Marez, after Marez approached his vehicle at a traffic light.

A witness at the scene told police that they were driving when they cut in front of the car driven by Gonzalez, the affidavit states. The driver told police that Gonzalez passed him and started throwing trash out of his car.

Both vehicles were stopped at the red light on the service road at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard when Marez got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and approached Gonzalez's car, the affidavit states. That's when the driver said he heard a gunshot and Marez grabbed his chest.

Gonzalez told police that he grabbed his gun when Marez approached his vehicle, the affidavit states. He then told police that he thought Marez was "going to swing on" him before he shot him and Marez ran back towards the vehicle he was in before collapsing, the affidavit states.

Police said Gonzalez said the shot was supposed to be a warning shot and he "didn't mean for it to be fatal," the affidavit states.

Gonzalez was being held in the Travis County Correctional Complex.