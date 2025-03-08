Austin police investigating homicide near MLK Boulevard, I-35

Police are investigating a homicide in Central Austin.

What we know:

Police say the homicide happened near Martin Luther King Boulevard and the southbound I-35 service road.

FOX 7 crews saw several officers at the scene.

The location is just a few blocks from downtown Austin where several South by Southwest events are being held.

APD is asking for people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police have released very little information about the situation.

APD says they are working to hold a briefing at 6:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 7 Austin for more information.