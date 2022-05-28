Shooting at North Austin nightclub, 2 people hospitalized

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a North Austin nightclub.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Austin police say officers were called to Club Lobos, located in the 9600 block of North I-35 service road near Rundberg Lane.

Police say the shooting happened after security asked a man to leave because he was causing a disturbance. The man left and returned with a gun and shot the club's security guard before the man shot himself in the leg.

Both the security guard and the shooter were hospitalized. Officials say both did not have life-threatening injuries.

Club Lobos is the same place where there was a fatal shooting on May 21. The victim in that shooting, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly shot following a verbal altercation with another man. Officers found the victim in the parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact APD CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).