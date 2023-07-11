Shooting at North Austin apartment complex critically injures 1

Police are still searching for a suspect after a North Austin shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

APD says officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:29 p.m. on July 10 at the Aubry Hill Apartments on North Lamar near Rundberg Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a hospital.

But police say they were not able to find a suspect.

Police would not confirm any other details.